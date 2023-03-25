ADVERTISEMENT
APC suspends Adamawa ward executives indefinitely for suspending SGF

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC in Adamawa has suspended indefinitely, the party executives of Gwadabawa wards, Yola-North LGA over alleged unconstitutional suspension of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

SGF-Mustapha Boss (Daily Post)
SGF-Mustapha Boss (Daily Post)

Dr Raymond Chidama, State Secretary of the party, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Yola.

He said that the State Working Committee (SWC), under the leadership of Chief Samaila Tadawus, received the resolution of Yola-North Executive Committee on unconstitutional conduct of the suspended exco members for announcing to media they suspended SGF from the party.

He said that the LG executive committee recommended for their indefinite suspension and the formation of a caretaker committee.

Chidama said the SWC also considered the confidence bestowed on the SGF by the President, whereby he gave him National Honour, several letters of commendation and appointed him to chair key Federal Government Committees and councils, latest being the Presidential Committee on Transition.

According to him, the SWC therefore views the activities of these people as an embarrassment to the National Chairman, the President and the party.

“The SWC therefore approved the removal from office of all Exco Members of Gwadabawa ward with immediate effect.

“Indefinite suspension of all Exco members of Gwadabawa ward from the party and constitution of seven man Committee as recommended” has been approved, he said.

The secretary directed all suspended members to hand over all party properties in their possession to the Chairman of Yola-North immediately.

“All lower organs of the party are reminded to consult widely with their Stakeholders before engaging in this type of white elephant investments in the future,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC leadership in Gwadabawa ward on Wednesday suspended Mustapha from the party for alleged anti-party activities and not winning his polling units during the general elections.

NAN also reports that the SWC immediately voided the suspension and directed local government officials to form a disciplinary committee for appropriate action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

