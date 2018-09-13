Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC says Dogara has no electoral value as he defects to PDP

Dogara APC says Speaker has no electoral value amid rumoured defection to PDP

The ruling party said the Speaker has long been suspected to be working with the PDP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC says Dogara has no electoral value as he defects to PDP play

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(The Eagle Online)

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) has dismissed the significance of the rumoured defection of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from the ruling party to the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports had emerged on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, that the Speaker had picked up the nomination form of the PDP to contest re-election in the 2019 general elections. The report raised eyebrows as the Speaker is yet to officially withdraw his membership of the APC.

His rumoured defection follows the recent wave of defections that hit the APC and saw three state governors and dozens of lawmakers, including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dump the party with many joining the ranks of the PDP.

In response to Dogara's rumoured defection to the PDP, the APC's acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the party is not surprised as the Speaker has long been suspected to be working with the PDP.

He told Premium Times that the party is unbothered by Dogara's action because he doesn't have any electoral value that'll help them in the 2019 general elections.

He said, "It is not a surprise to us, we already know that he has been working with the PDP. He is not a loss to us. Even if we give him the ticket he would lose on ground. He is not even on ground in the first place.

"Those kinds of people we call them Abuja politicians. He is not a problem as far as I am concerned. Yakubu Dogara has no electoral value in the APC."

Dogara has been representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State since 2007 and was elected Speaker in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality...bullet
3 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Confused Speaker Dogara will end up dribbling everyone and himself
Dogara House Speaker reportedly picks PDP nomination form
Dogara Speaker says he will heed the people’s call to run for office in 2019
APC Here's exactly why Dogara was absent at NEC meeting
Buhari APC NEC: President challenges members on free, fair party primaries
APC Dogara, Lasun shun party's NEC meeting
PIGB What exactly is this Petroleum Industry Governance Bill everyone's talking about?
Dogara House of Rep. Speaker congratulates Sultan at 62
Saraki Omo-Agege says APC caucus will humiliate Senate President out of office
Dogara Speaker distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP

Politics

Confused Speaker Dogara will end up dribbling everyone and himself
Pulse Opinion Confused Speaker Dogara will end up dribbling everyone and himself
7 Things to know about Sanwo-Olu, who could become Lagos Gov
Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the next Governor of Lagos
Saraki, Atiku, Dankwambo, Nigerians react to Abuja tremors
Saraki "We must have a President that speaks for Nigerians", Presidential aspirant says
Moghalu tells Nigerians to force Buhari to debate him
Moghalu Aspirant charges Nigerians to force Buhari out of hiding to face him in a presidential debate