APC national vice-chairman Kekemeke joins Ondo governorship race

Kekemeke made this known at a press conference and public presentation of the LEKELEKE agenda of prosperity and peace organised by his campaign team on Tuesday in Akure.

According to him, "I have received enquiries from far and near, from within and outside of Ondo State on my take in the Ondo 2024 governorship election.

"Today, I stand humbly before you to affirm my participation in the governorship primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for April 20, 2024.

"I offer myself as a man tested and prepared to take on this onerous task of steering the affairs of our state as governor. My antecedents and pedigree recommend me. My services to our state in the past and even now is my testimonial.

"Evidently, as former Secretary to State Government (SSG), former Attorney General, former Commissioner, Works, Lands and Housing, Minority Leader in the State House of Assembly, I have not failed. Also as National Examinations Council Board Chairman, pioneer APC State Chairman, and at present APC National Vice Chairman South-West, I have not let you down," he said.

Kekemeke, who said that he was better equipped than he was four years ago, said he had a sole aim to "make government seeable, touchable and feelable, so much so that the pain of one would be the pain of all."

He said the progress of the state could only be realised through perceptive and deliberate efforts of party men, women and citizens who saw beyond the limiting haze of "prebendal politics" to the noble and elevating ideals of development politics.

"The state cannot afford to amuse herself with bare pettiness, low sentiment and prejudices that have rudely arrested growth and development. Ondo State needs a leadership not only for a segment of the state but for the whole state."

The APC chieftain, therefore, said his agenda for prosperity and peace would ensure an industrial take-off of Ondo State through prioritised investment in human and natural endowment.

"We offer free and compulsory primary education, free secondary school education, highly subsidised tertiary education, quality health services for all including the establishment of a pharmaceutical company and the Ibile hospital.