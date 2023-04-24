The sports category has moved to a new website.
APC Group endorses Senator Izunaso to become Senate President

Izunaso has declared his interest to be the President of the 10th Senate.

Osita Izunaso (TheSun)

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday and signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed, and Secretary, Comrade Chisom Nwakanma, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Izunaso, who is a current Senator-Elect representing Imo West, had declared his interest to be the President of the 10th Senate.

The group described Sen. Izunaso as a senator-elect who had acquired quality education and legislative experiences in both the lower and upper Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Distinguished Sen. Izunaso is a lawmaker who has demonstrated the competence and patriotism in both chambers.

“He is a committed patriot, nationalist, a core party man, urbane, cosmopolitan in outlook and worldview, competent party administrator, journalist of repute and a lawyer,” it said.

The group urged the National Working Committee of the APC to zone the position of the President of the 10th Senate to South-East in the interest of fairness and equity.

According to the group, the most disadvantaged geopolitical zone in Nigeria since 1960 remained the South-East.

“The post-May 29, 2023 leadership of two out of the three arms of government presents a unique dilemma for the country.

“The President as the head of the Executive arm and government will be a Yoruba-Muslim and the Head of Judiciary will remain another Yoruba Muslim.”

The group called for a strong Igbo patriot who would also be a Christian.

“The South-South geopolitical zone has served as Vice President and President for a combined period of eight years since the return of civil rule in Nigeria in 1999.

“The North-West has produced President twice with late President Umaru Yar’adua and outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, ditto for North-East that produced a Vice President in person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from 1999–2007”.

The group stated that in terms of political representation in APC, South-South had benefited more than the South-East since its formation.

“Chief John Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomole have been National Chairmen of APC while Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe from Akwa-Ibom served as National Secretary of the APC.

“At the moment, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State is the Deputy Senate President.

“By the time the 10th NASS will open on June 10th, 2023, Sen. Izunaso will be the most ranking federal lawmaker and Senator from South-East.

“He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2003 and later into the Senate in 2007.

“He was a founding member of the APC since 2013 and member of the merger committee of the then opposition parties that formed the APC,” he said.

