APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Adamu sent his resignation letter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja at 4 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023, ahead of the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

While addressing journalists on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Chairman of the forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, following their closed-door meeting in Abuja said Adamu and Omisore resigned voluntarily.

Uzodinma said there was no crisis in the party, adding that APC governors supported Adamu and Omisore’s decision to resign.

He said, “I am aware some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country. We deliberated on so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC. You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman of our party and the National Secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken with due respect to our national chairman and our secretary.

“We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well in the party, we are happy with the services and the party is united, there is no crisis in the party. They are happy; we also are happy. So, we are in support of their actions and they would continue to be commended, respected, and recognised for the services they have rendered to our great party.

“Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party. There is now an acting chairman and acting Secretary.”