Adamu reportedly resigns ahead of APC NEC meeting

Adamu reportedly sent t his resignation letter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja at 4 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023, ahead of the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

The former Governor of Nasarawa State was said to have sent his resignation letter to the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

An anonymous source that spoke to the newspaper said, “He has resigned. The resignation letter signed by him has been sent to the villa. The letter was addressed to President Tinubu. But since the president is away in Kenya for the AU meeting, the letter was sent to his chief of staff.”

Confirming the development, another source close to the newspaper added that Adamu resigned due to a gang-up against him by the people around the president.

Pulse Nigeria

“The national chairman resigned following a gang up by people around the president to embarrass him during the meetings of the party slated for tomorrow and Wednesday,” the source said.

However, the source denied the report that President Tinubu had asked Adamu to resign ahead of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

It is believed that the APC Chairman tendered his resignation when he got the wind that two influential personalities around the president had mobilised against him ahead of the meetings, Daily Trust reports.

“He resigned because they have started to collate signatures to impeach him during the forthcoming meetings. He resigned to save himself from humiliation,” a source in the party told the newspaper.

But Adamu, who recently challenged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over the list of National Assembly's principal officers has refused comment on the matter, saying he won’t say anything until the President returns from Kenya.

In his response to Daily Trust, the APC Chairman said, “I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away,” Adamu who was the preferred candidate of former President Muhammadu Buhari for the chairmanship seat.”