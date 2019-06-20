Governor Atiku Bugudu of Kebbi state has reacted to claims that they have a role to play in the nomination of persons to President Muhammadu Buhari for the various ministerial positions.

Bugudu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, told journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, June 19, 2019, governors had no role to play in deciding President Buhari’s nominees for the posts of ministers.

He spoke at a meeting between President Buhari and state governors which lasted for about 28 minutes at the Villa.

“No. It is an executive decision,” Bagudu said swiftly when asked if the governors discussed the likely persons to make President Buhari's "next level" cabinet.

He, however, said the meeting was to congratulate Buhari on the emergence of presiding officers of the National Assembly.

His word: “This morning, Mr President graciously granted audience to progressive governors forum. We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had in the progressive governors forum members, who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President; Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President; Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker, and Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.

“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr President for all he had been doing and all the success recorded in the areas which he campaigned upon, which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2tn was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped to encourage economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pension, payment of gratuity and overall investments by spending on infrastructure.”

The governors at the meeting were the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State; and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Other governors were Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; Abubakar Bello of Niger State; while Mannir Yakubu, Deputy Governor of Katsina State, and Hadiza Balaraba, deputy governor of Kaduna State represented their governors.