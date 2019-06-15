Reports about President Muhammadu Buhari’s list of next ministers indicate that some APC governors who lost their re-election bid would automatically be appointed as ministers.

According to Punch, the immediate past governor of Lagos Adamawa and Bauchi states, Akinwunmi Ambode, Mohammed Bindow and Mohammed Abubakar, may make the list of the president's next cabinet members.

The leadership of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, has reportedly resolved to nominate all APC governors who lost their re-election bid as ministers for their state.

This decision pave way for former APC governors like Ambode, Bindow and Abubakar who failed to be re-elected bid in the last general elections.

The APC Organising Secretary, Adamawa State chapter, Ahmed Lawan, was reported to have confirmed the development.

Lawan said the leadership of the ruling party has not called for any list from state chapter, adding that Bindow may be “automatically” nominated for the state, following the directive from the national leadership of the party, Punch reports.

He said, “That is the directive from the national leadership and there’s no nomination outside of Bindow. They never asked us to make any nomination. That is the arrangement; any state where the governor lost, the governor will be given a ministerial slot.”

As a result, Ambode, who lost in a primary election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos may be compensated with a ministerial appointment while Abubakar who lost to Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi state may represent his state in the ministerial list.