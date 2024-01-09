APC files lawsuit against Governor Adeleke

The APC alleges that Adeleke appointed a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

In Suit No. FHC/OS/CS/2/2024, filed by APC counsel Ayodele Kusamotu and disclosed to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, the opposition party seeks to annul the appointment of Hasim Abioye as OSIEC Chairman.

The co-defendants in the suit include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun.

Others are the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Osun State House of Assembly, Abioye (the appointed OSIEC Chairman), and Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The APC, represented in the supporting affidavit by Waheed Adeniran, the Assistant Secretary in Osun, argues that "the nomination and appointment of a partisan person as the Chairman of the state electoral body violate the law and cast doubts on the credibility of local government elections in the state."

The affidavit further contends that "the new Chairman, having been a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, will not be neutral and impartial in the local government election processes."

"The Governor, Ademola Adeleke, cannot validly and legally nominate and forward the name of Hasim Abioye, OSIEC Chairman, a bona fide member of his registered political party, to the screening and confirmation process and subsequently appoint him as the chairman of OSIEC," it added.

The APC is urging the court to nullify the appointment of the OSIEC chairman and remove him from office, among other requests outlined in the lawsuit.

