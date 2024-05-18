APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

Ibrahim, a lawyer, politician, and successful businessman, is currently at loggerheads with the APC over the outcome of the governorship primary election in Ondo State, which he lost to incumbent, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Displeased with the conduct of the exercise, the senator filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the nullification of the April 20 election.

The development riled the party, leading to Ibrahim's suspension from his Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

Jimoh Ibrahim says he doesn't owe APC any advice

Meanwhile, speaking on the topic, Tinubu’s Presidency: Huge Debt Burden and Way Forward’ on a Channels Television programme, the lawmaker was asked why he's not offering his advice to the party.

Responding, Ibrahim said, “Did APC pay my school fees? Did they come to meet me in Cambridge when I was suffering, riding a bicycle, booking private jets, falling three times on a bicycle, and crying at night?"

”Why are you a party member? What was the essence of you going into politics?” the presenter further pressed him.