ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

Nurudeen Shotayo

Senator Ibrahim was suspended by the APC over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination following his lawsuit against the party's primary election.

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim
APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

Recommended articles

Ibrahim, a lawyer, politician, and successful businessman, is currently at loggerheads with the APC over the outcome of the governorship primary election in Ondo State, which he lost to incumbent, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Displeased with the conduct of the exercise, the senator filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the nullification of the April 20 election.

The development riled the party, leading to Ibrahim's suspension from his Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Ondo Poll: Ganduje consoles Jimoh Ibrahim after crushing defeat in APC primary

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim. Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, speaking on the topic, Tinubu’s Presidency: Huge Debt Burden and Way Forward’ on a Channels Television programme, the lawmaker was asked why he's not offering his advice to the party.

Responding, Ibrahim said, “Did APC pay my school fees? Did they come to meet me in Cambridge when I was suffering, riding a bicycle, booking private jets, falling three times on a bicycle, and crying at night?"

ADVERTISEMENT

”Why are you a party member? What was the essence of you going into politics?” the presenter further pressed him.

the senator responded, “It doesn’t matter. I will give my knowledge (information). But, you can’t force me to share my knowledge. You have to be appreciative. You need to come to me and ask, and give me respect, then I will share the knowledge. If you don’t want to do that, even if you are my son, I will not give you. It (knowledge) is not easy to come by.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group warns

Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group warns

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Reno Omokri, Pater Obi and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/X]

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others