ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

Segun Adeyemi

Jimoh Ibrahim's suspension from the APC comes after his defeat in the party's gubernatorial primary election in Ondo state.

Jimoh Ibrahim [Facebook]
Jimoh Ibrahim [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The suspension was enacted by the APC Executive Committee members of Igbotako Ward 11 in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspension notice was signed by ward executive members, including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju, and Fabioye Ajoke.

This action follows Ibrahim's defeat in the party's gubernatorial primary election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Leadership, the party executives announced that their decision to suspend Senator Ibrahim was in line with Article 21, Section A of the APC Constitution.

A letter from the 16-member Executive Committee stated that the decision to suspend the governorship aspirant and lawmaker was made during a meeting on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The party highlighted that the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had previously met with all the governorship aspirants in Abuja, urging them to support the party’s candidate and the current governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

However, the executives pointed out that despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim filed a lawsuit against the governor and the APC, openly defying the party’s directives.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

'Remember you're travelling to where laws are followed' - FG warns Nigerian pilgrims

'Remember you're travelling to where laws are followed' - FG warns Nigerian pilgrims

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical outreach to 1,000 Bayelsa residents

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical outreach to 1,000 Bayelsa residents

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women on low-cut [Tuko News]

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Kaduna soldiers unlawfully kill 12 people, seize 518 cows, 177 rams

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

CBN Governor, Olayemi (Yemi) Cardoso [ChannelsTV]

CBN gives fresh update on bank deposit charges

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown