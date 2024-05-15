Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

The suspension was enacted by the APC Executive Committee members of Igbotako Ward 11 in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspension notice was signed by ward executive members, including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju, and Fabioye Ajoke.

This action follows Ibrahim's defeat in the party's gubernatorial primary election in the state.

Why Jimoh Ibrahim was suspended

According to Leadership, the party executives announced that their decision to suspend Senator Ibrahim was in line with Article 21, Section A of the APC Constitution.

A letter from the 16-member Executive Committee stated that the decision to suspend the governorship aspirant and lawmaker was made during a meeting on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The party highlighted that the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had previously met with all the governorship aspirants in Abuja, urging them to support the party’s candidate and the current governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.