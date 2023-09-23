Amosun's loyalists reconcile with Gov Abiodun, return to APC in Ogun

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, received the members, who were from the 20 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta.

He commended them for their “loyalty” and for being steadfast with what they believed in.

“I want to congratulate your sense of loyalty to leadership, which I will say is not only commendable. It is enviable.

“This is a culture that we must promote and entrench. It is a culture that is fast eroding. It is a culture that we are fast losing. Loyalty is 100 per cent.

“For some others, they move once things are not working well. But, for you, you stayed put. This sense of loyalty is worthy of emulation.

“We must appreciate the fact that there can only be one leader in a party at a time.

“As the leader of the party, I appreciate the task bestowed on me and it is my duty to work towards the individual and collective welfare of our members,” the governor said.

He urged all members to put the past behind them and work towards repositioning the party to achieve its aims and work for the socio-economic development of the state.

“It is with the same joy the father of the biblical prodigal son received his lost son when he came back home that I receive you today.

“To those who did not leave, please let us receive our brothers and sisters back.

“To those who are joining us, please let us display a sense of loyalty. I can assure you, you will be fully integrated,” Abiodun said.

While speaking at the occasion, Yemi Sanusi, the State Chairman of APC, noted that in every human relationship, there was bound to be a disagreement.

“Even in a time of war, there is always a place for peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said while urging the returnees to fully integrate themselves with other members of the party.

Leader of the group of returnees, Derin Adebiyi, said they had all agreed to return to the “mainstream” to contribute to the development of the party and the state in general.