The Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has called on Nigerians not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The minister said this on Monday, January 7, 2019, during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Abuja.

Amaechi, who is also the Director-General of the council, said that the PDP will not have peace.

Leaked audio

Over the weekend, a leaked audio, allegedly of the minister making jest of President Buhari surfaced online.

According to Premium Times, the audio was leaked by the camp of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In the recording, Amaechi allegedly described President Buhari as someone who does not care and does not read.

The minister also allegedly described Nigeria as a helpless and hopeless country.

Issue based campaign

Daily Post reports that the minister told newsmen that the APC will run an issue based campaign.

He also accused the PDP of looting the country’s treasury, saying “I was in the PDP, the slogan was ‘Share the money.’ But here we are not sharing money. And because we are not sharing money they are saying vote buying. Because they ran election with government money, eating, buying cars with government money and nobody cared.

“I appeal to Nigerians; don’t give one vote to the PDP, they are hungry, they can’t stand poverty, they can’t stand not touching government money. Where money is given for prayers in Nigeria, I can pray in my church, nobody is giving me money to go and pray.

“We are no longer stealing money. PDP stole the money meant to feed Nigerians and until they return it, they will not have peace.

“PDP has nothing to say to Nigerians. Our campaign is going to be issues based. We are determined to save Nigerians.

“The President said he will fight corruption; that he is doing. We met a tattered economy that if we did nothing, Nigeria would be at a mess. But today the economy has been growing.

“In fixing the economy we promised infrastructural development. When I took over as Minister of Transportation, GE approached me and said we have approached different governments for 11 years to allow us to take over the rail with our own money but nobody agreed, this government agreed.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has called on President Buhari to step down and return to Katsina state, based on Amaechi’s alleged statements in the leaked audio recording.