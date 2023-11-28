Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

In a statement issued by Aliyu’s Press Secretary, Malam Abubakar Bawa, the governor said the judgment was a testament to Nigeria’s impartial and just judiciary. Aliyu attributed the victory to the will of Almighty Allah.

“We view this triumph as a divine blessing, and we commend the judiciary for upholding truth and justice,” Aliyu said.

He urged the opposition to collaborate with him to ensure development of the state. The governor assured the public of his administration’s dedication to delivering democratic dividends.

“We remain resolute in providing an environment conducive to development in our state.

“Our commitment includes ongoing efforts to eliminate bandits and criminals through sustained military operations,” Aliyu emphasised, seeking support from all stakeholders.

Aliyu urged continued support from the public, emphasising the need for unity in achieving the state’s transformation. He expressed gratitude to the people’s support and prayers, acknowledging their role in the state’s successes, while encouraging for more prayers, suggestions, and constructive criticisms for the state’s progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abuja appellate court upheld the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal’s ruling on Monday, confirming Aliyu’s victory in the 2023 polls.