Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

The notice of the emergency session was announced in an internal memo on Monday in Abuja, by Chinedu Akubueze, Clerk of the Senate.

Akubueze in the memo said: "Dear Distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened on Wed July 31, at noon.

“Distinguished Senators are requested to make all necessary arrangements to attend as issues of national importance will be discussed.

“We regret all the inconveniences that this interruption of the recess will cause.

“Thanks for your usual understanding.”