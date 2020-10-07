In his final home campaign rally held in the pouring rain, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State told a throng of supporters and party faithful at his Owo country home not to lower the credibility and reputation of the state before the watching world.

He also pleaded with them to vote wisely on Saturday.

The Ondo governorship election takes place on October 10, 2020.

Akeredolu who is seeking re-election, is the APC flag-bearer in the election, with Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP as his most formidable opponent.

Akeredolu said the people of Ondo are known for their sagacity, brilliance and intelligence and urged them not to drop their standards as they choose a governor during the weekend.

Quoting Greek Philosopher Plato, Akeredolu said if the calibre of people struggling to take over his position are factored into the equation, the election is a battle between the Philosopher Kings (the Intellectuals) and the bush-league (the non-intellectuals and incompetent league).

The governor who is a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), said if his resume and his achievements thus far in governance are juxtaposed with those of his major challengers who have also served in government, he represents the philosopher kings while his opponents belong to the bush-league.

Gov Akeredolu campaigns in Owo alongside chieftains of the APC

"We must show that we value excellence and integrity with our votes on Saturday," Akeredolu thundered above the din.

The governor added that "no investor will bring his money to invest in a state under the control and supervision of those who do not understand the language of investment.

"One of my opponents, when he was commissioner, was appointed to superintend over the Bitumen Exploration policy but the agency crumbled under him.

"It was on his watch that Dangote took our refinery from Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ondo State to Epe in Lagos. Today, he is masquerading as a messiah.

"We know the one that does not even know the meaning of INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).

"We know the one who cannot stand before the people he's seeking to govern to address them in our official language. Is that the person you want to vote to be representing you before the world?

"Therefore, I appeal to you to vote wisely. I urge you to spread the message to your friends in other parts of our state.

Gov Akeredolu campaigns in Owo alongside chieftains of the APC

"This election is a referendum between the bush-league who do not know what governance entails and the parlance of philosopher kings that me, your son, Oluwarotimi, represent. We must not relegate our state," Akeredolu added to more cheers from the crowd.

Akeredolu was joined at the Owo campaign rally by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Iyiola Omisore, the Director-General of his campaign Organisation, Victor Olabimtan, among others.