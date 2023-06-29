ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

A’Ibom council, NUJ bars members from covering State House of Assembly activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom Council, has barred its members from covering the activities of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly with immediate effect.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: NAN]
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: NAN]

Recommended articles

The communique was signed by the council Chairman, Amos Etuk, Secretary, Dominic Akpan, Chairman and Secretary, Communique Drafting Committee, Iniobong Ekponta and Dianime Uko, and member, Emem Okon.

The council hinged its action on the appointment of a non journalist, Mr Nkereuwem Udom, as the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Udeme Otong. According to the communique, the union warned that any member that defaults the congress will face servere sanctions.

It also called on the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency to take immediate action to end the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the Atiku Abubakar Way. It maintained that the unhealthy act was blocking the drainage and causing flooding in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further called on the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies involved in traffic management in the state to henceforth enforce the law, arrest and prosecute drivers, who drive against traffic. It contended that the illegal practice always caused road crashes.

The communique further called on the state Police Command and other security agencies in the state to step up their surveillance and come up with measures to arrest the increasing cases of cell phone theft in Uyo metropolis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Muhammadu Buhari presiding over his government's last FEC. [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges