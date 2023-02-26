ADVERTISEMENT
ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Leke Abejide of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been re-elected to represent Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Returning Officer, Dr Stephen Okpanachi, announced the results in Isanlu on Sunday.

Okpanachi said Abejide of ADC polled a total of 23,271 votes to defeat Olorunfemi Olafemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 10,426 votes.

He added that Tolorunjuwon Faniyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 6,421 votes to emerge third.

”Leke Joseph Abejide of African Democratic Congress (ADC), having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Okpanachi said.

Speaking to NAN shortly after the declaration of the results, Abejide thanked Yagba people for their confidence in him and pledged not to disappoint them.

Abejide was first elected in 2019 on the platform of ADC to represent the constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

