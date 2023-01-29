ADC candidate, NNPP supporters defect to APC in Kano State.

They were received into the party by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, amidst a resounding ovation from the large crowd of party supporters and officials.

They expressed interest in the APC as the only party that would meet their expectations through good democratic governance.

Ganduje urged the people of Dambatta and Makoda Local Government Areas to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate, Murtala Garo, as the next Governor and Deputy Governor of the state, to enable continuity in governance.

He said electing the APC flagb-earers in the forthcoming governorship election in the state would enable them to continue with the laudable programmes of his administration.

He said Gawuna and Garo had been part of the conception and implementation of the sound programmes of the present administration and were eminently qualified to be elected.

He described Gawuna and Garo as the best candidates for governor and deputy governor for the state in view of their impressive records of performance in the various public offices they had held.

He then asked the gathering to vote for the APC candidates seeking elections, to enable the people to continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

The APC flagbearer in the state, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, said as a disciple of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, he would run an open government, if elected as the next Governor of the state, adding that electoral victory was from God.

Gawuna stated that from all indications, they would emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections, and urged the people of the area to massively vote for him and the other APC candidates during the polls.