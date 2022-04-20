Adamu Garba condemns N100m APC forms for presidential aspirants

The party had earlier announced that the aspirants seeking to contest for the 2023 presidency would pay 100m to buy the forms.

The APC explained that the nomination form would go for N70 million while the expression of interest form costs N30 million.

Reacting to the development, Garba, who recently announced his intention to join the presidential race said the price tag is tantamount to buying political offices.

He said this in a series of tweets following the announcement of the price for the nomination forms.

Garba urged Nigerians to condemn the development to save the country from being strangled by moneybags.

“If we don’t come together and use our collective power to save this country from strangulation of the moneybags, we are doing a great disservice to our generation and that of the future. We cannot continue to buy political offices in Nigeria, we need competent leaders come 2023, he tweeted.