RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adamu Garba condemns N100m APC forms for presidential aspirants

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Garba urged Nigerians to condemn the development to save the country from being strangled by moneybags.

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)
Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Adamu Garba, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the party’s price tag for its presidential nomination forms.

Recommended articles

The party had earlier announced that the aspirants seeking to contest for the 2023 presidency would pay 100m to buy the forms.

The APC explained that the nomination form would go for N70 million while the expression of interest form costs N30 million.

Reacting to the development, Garba, who recently announced his intention to join the presidential race said the price tag is tantamount to buying political offices.

He said this in a series of tweets following the announcement of the price for the nomination forms.

Garba urged Nigerians to condemn the development to save the country from being strangled by moneybags.

“If we don’t come together and use our collective power to save this country from strangulation of the moneybags, we are doing a great disservice to our generation and that of the future. We cannot continue to buy political offices in Nigeria, we need competent leaders come 2023, he tweeted.

“Don’t see me as individual called Adamu Garba, see YOU in me. You have same right as I. You can also decide to aspire for any office of your choice. If they try to turn me off and we let them, they’ll do to you too. This is our moment to show our collective resolve for Nigeria.”

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamu Garba condemns N100m APC forms for presidential aspirants

Adamu Garba condemns N100m APC forms for presidential aspirants

APC adopts indirect primary, rules out consensus

APC adopts indirect primary, rules out consensus

2023: Kogi women, PWDs seek Yahaya Bello’s help for female senatorial aspirant in Kogi

2023: Kogi women, PWDs seek Yahaya Bello’s help for female senatorial aspirant in Kogi

Taraba blast: Police confirm sixth death

Taraba blast: Police confirm sixth death

APC presidential aspirants to pay N100m for nomination forms

APC presidential aspirants to pay N100m for nomination forms

Electoral Act: Presidency, OSGF disagree over ministers’ refusal to resign

Electoral Act: Presidency, OSGF disagree over ministers’ refusal to resign

Adamu cautions against divisive tendencies, ahead of 2023 poll

Adamu cautions against divisive tendencies, ahead of 2023 poll

APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

Trending

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

PDP may ask some presidential aspirants to step down as party opts for indirect primary

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

8 APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari

APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari.

2023 presidency: What Buhari told aspirants jostling for APC ticket

APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari.