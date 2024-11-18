Ondo poll: Acting PDP chair Damagum accused of secret meeting with Tinubu

Kola Ologbondiyan, a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, has openly criticised Damagum, accusing him of lacking commitment to the party’s growth.

“How can the head of the leading opposition party be accused of meeting with the President of the ruling government without a response?” Ologbondiyan questioned, suggesting the silence undermines party credibility.

Ologbondiyan expressed concern over the party’s dwindling fortunes under Damagum’s leadership.

He lamented the PDP’s poor showing in the recent Ondo governorship election and cautioned against further electoral setbacks.

“It is reprehensible that the Acting National Chairman is supervising the dishevelling of the party,” he said, adding, “Amb. Damagum has the least interest in working for the success of the party in any election.”

The former spokesperson warned that the absence of a substantive national chairman could spell disaster for upcoming off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun.

He urged party stakeholders to urgently address the leadership vacuum to prevent a repeat of the PDP’s recent losses in Kogi, Imo, and Ondo.