Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Felix, in a statement in Umuahia, noted that the appointments were a demonstration that Otti is a gender-sensitive governor. She also appreciated the governor’s appointment of more women into various political and administrative positions since his assumption of office.

“Indeed, these appointments have proven that you are truly a He-For-She and gender champion governor, by ensuring greater participation of women in policy making and governance.

“As you champion equality, you make our state and society better for all,” she stated.

The commissioner also congratulated the newly-appointed permanent secretaries and urged them to be dedicated to service as well as contribute their quota to the success of the Labour Party-led administration.