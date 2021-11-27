RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

Authors:

bayo wahab

Yakasai says he earmarked two politicians to support for the upcoming presidential election, but Tinubu is the first person to seek his support.

Bola Tinubu and Tanko Yakasai (Punch)
Bola Tinubu and Tanko Yakasai (Punch)

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai says he’ll support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

Yakasai in a chat with Punch said, Tinubu visited his Abuja residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, to seek his support for his presidential ambition.

The 96-year-old politician said he had earmarked two politicians for the upcoming presidential election, but anyone who comes to ask for his support first would get his support.

According to him, Tinubu was the first to visit him to ask for his support.

Yakasai said, “He (Tinubu) just came to visit me but actually I have two of them (presidential aspirants) that I have earmarked right from the beginning and I made a vow that any one of them who came to ask for my support first is the person I would support. Tinubu is the first person.”

When asked if Tinubu told him he would be contesting in 2023, Yakasai said “He (Tinubu) did and he asked for my support.”

He, however said he didn’t tell Tinubu, during the visit, that he would support his ambition.

You'll recall that there have been reports and indications that Tinubu might contest for presidency in 2023, even though the former governor of Lagos has yet officially announced his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Meanwhile, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in October inaugurated the South-West Agenda 2023, a political movement to mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

Trending

Political parties to present presidential, gov candidates for 2023 elections in August 2022

Nigerian political parties (Premium Times)

Former Gov of Sokoto, Bafarawa retires from politics after 45 years

Attahiru Bafarawa

Tinubu holds closed-door meeting with Uzor Kalu in Abuja

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (left), with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]