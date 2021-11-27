96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

Yakasai in a chat with Punch said, Tinubu visited his Abuja residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, to seek his support for his presidential ambition.

The 96-year-old politician said he had earmarked two politicians for the upcoming presidential election, but anyone who comes to ask for his support first would get his support.

According to him, Tinubu was the first to visit him to ask for his support.

Yakasai said, “He (Tinubu) just came to visit me but actually I have two of them (presidential aspirants) that I have earmarked right from the beginning and I made a vow that any one of them who came to ask for my support first is the person I would support. Tinubu is the first person.”

When asked if Tinubu told him he would be contesting in 2023, Yakasai said “He (Tinubu) did and he asked for my support.”

He, however said he didn’t tell Tinubu, during the visit, that he would support his ambition.

You'll recall that there have been reports and indications that Tinubu might contest for presidency in 2023, even though the former governor of Lagos has yet officially announced his interest in the 2023 presidential race.