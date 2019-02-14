The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accord was signed by representatives of the parties and their candidates under the supervision of the state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, said the signing of the accord was critical toward ensuring orderliness and peaceful conduct of the election.

Chukwu explained that the accord would be binding on all candidates contesting the election in the state.

He disclosed that the command had recorded cases of violence, thuggery and assaults during the parties primaries and electioneering campaigns, adding that petitions before the command were been investigated.

Chukwu noted that the command had provided a level playing field to political parties and their candidates in pre-election activities, stressing that same gesture would be extended to the parties and their candidates during election.

According to him, the command has deployed special detective unit to entertain and investigate petitions on acts of violence during and after election.

The commissioner called on political parties and their candidates to shun acts capable of disenfranchising the electorate, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

Mr Yahaya Imam, the State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), said political parties occupied supreme position above their candidates, stressing that candidates must respect the pact signed by the parties.

Imam commended the police for the accord, adding that the measure was imperative to ensure conduct of peaceful election in the state.

Also, Mr Mukhtar Abdallah, the Chairman of the states chapter, Independent Political Advisory Committee (IPAC), said political parties had agreed to work together to ensure conduct of peaceful election and enhance peace building process in the state.

The event was attended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Magaji; representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the British Council, Election Observer Groups, community and religious leaders, the military and other security agencies.