ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Ima Elijah

Yakubu told the leaders of political parties that INEC met with service chiefs

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

12 days to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said voting will not hold in 240 Polling Units (PUs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this disclosure on Monday, February 13, 2023, during a meeting with leaders of political parties.

Why 240 polling units will be excluded: Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.

Other big reveal: At the meeting, the electoral body also revealed that 1,574,000 polling agents registered to be at the PUs nationwide.

Election materials are safe: Furthermore, Yakubu told the leaders of political parties that INEC met with service chiefs to guarantee the security of election officials.

Meanwhile: He bemoaned the lawsuits against INEC, saying all 18 political parties in the presidential race have over 1,200 cases at the Federal High Courts alone — more than when the commission was dealing with 91 political parties.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money