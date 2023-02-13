12 days to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said voting will not hold in 240 Polling Units (PUs).
BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up
Yakubu told the leaders of political parties that INEC met with service chiefs
The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this disclosure on Monday, February 13, 2023, during a meeting with leaders of political parties.
Why 240 polling units will be excluded: Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.
Other big reveal: At the meeting, the electoral body also revealed that 1,574,000 polling agents registered to be at the PUs nationwide.
Election materials are safe: Furthermore, Yakubu told the leaders of political parties that INEC met with service chiefs to guarantee the security of election officials.
Meanwhile: He bemoaned the lawsuits against INEC, saying all 18 political parties in the presidential race have over 1,200 cases at the Federal High Courts alone — more than when the commission was dealing with 91 political parties.
