BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this disclosure on Monday, February 13, 2023, during a meeting with leaders of political parties.

Why 240 polling units will be excluded: Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.

Other big reveal: At the meeting, the electoral body also revealed that 1,574,000 polling agents registered to be at the PUs nationwide.

Election materials are safe: Furthermore, Yakubu told the leaders of political parties that INEC met with service chiefs to guarantee the security of election officials.