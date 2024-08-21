2027: Shekarau, other Northern leaders plan summit to reclaim regional influence

The summit, organised by the League of Northern Democrats (LND), aims to address pressing challenges facing the North, including political unity, economic development, and security issues, all in preparation for the 2027 elections.

At a recent gathering in Abuja, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano State and Protem Chairman of the LND, emphasised the summit's significance.

"This summit will serve as a platform for discussing the region's political future, economic development, and security challenges. It will bring together key leaders, thinkers, and influencers to chart a new course for the North," Shekarau stated, according to Punch.

The 2023 general election saw power shift to the southern part of the country after eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner.

With the upcoming 2027 elections on the horizon, Northern leaders are keen to ensure the region remains a formidable force in national politics.

#Endbadgovernance protest factor

The recent #Endbadgovernance protests across the northern states have further underscored the urgency of addressing the region's challenges.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, highlighted the need for a high-level meeting of northern stakeholders to discuss the region's future.

"The violence witnessed in the North during the protest was the result of leadership failure," Shettima remarked, underscoring the necessity of the upcoming summit.

Operation 2027 presidential poll

The LND's initiative is not solely focused on the 2027 elections.

"It is apolitical, though. It is not about any person or any political party, and it is necessarily not about 2027. It is an all-time issue," Shekarau clarified, noting that the summit aims to produce a comprehensive document outlining the North's aspirations.

This document will be presented to any political candidate seeking the region's support, ensuring the North's priorities are clearly communicated.

The LND's communiqué, jointly signed by the convener, Umar Ardo, and the interim secretary, Emmanuel Jime, emphasised the group's commitment to unifying the North.

The LND plans to engage with former heads of state, current and former vice presidents, former Senate presidents, past Speakers of the House of Representatives, and former security chiefs to rally support for the initiative.