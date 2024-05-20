ADVERTISEMENT
2027 presidency: Allegation of fresh conspiracy against Tinubu arises

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to do the right thing to help cement his legacy as a visionary and democratic leader.

Kailani made this statement over the weekend while receiving the Award of Excellence in National Service from the Supreme Head of the Nzuko Nd’Imo Organisation (NNIO) Worldwide in Abuja.

According to Leadership, Kailani said, “Our president should open his eyes because, in the north, there is a conspiracy against him for 2027, especially from the Northern Elders Forum and some groups, as reported in the newspapers today.”

The director general expressed his support for Tinubu and suggested that he include members from the confederation of all APC support groups in his administration.

He said, “If he does that, we will definitely back him. We want him to do the right thing. He should come and uplift the support groups. Up till now, we have not seen any appointments.

“Nobody gave anybody a kobo. We have over 184,000 support groups nationwide and about 184,000 polling units. We manned them and ensured he won the election. So, we are waiting. We will support him, but he has to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, the group’s president, Prof. Chris Ogbonna, mentioned that Prof. Kailani Muhammad is well-known across the country due to his contributions to the Confederation of APC Support Groups.

He credited the group with helping to turn Tinubu’s aspirations into reality, resulting in his presidency and role as the commander-in-chief of Nigeria.

Ogbonna noted that this achievement has strengthened democracy in the nation, leaving a lasting legacy that future generations will remember.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

