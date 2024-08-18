Ganduje reacts to his '2027 presidency bid' posters' emergence on social media

Posters showing Ganduje as a presidential aspirant surfaced on social media over the weekend to the surprise of many.

The campaign materials also indicated that Imo State Governor and current Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, would be the APC chairman's running mate.

The posters, which bear the campaign slogan: ‘For Nigerians, prosperity and human capital development’ also indicated that the two political heavyweights would contest the 2027 election on the platform of the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ganduje disowns presidency campaign posters

Reacting to the development in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Ganduje described the speculations as “entirely false and a malicious piece of fake news.”

He accused some mischief makers working in collaboration with elements of the Kwankwasiyya movement of orchestrating the move to cause disaffection between him and President Bola Tinubu.

“This is to inform the general public that the posters currently circulating on social media, claiming that the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is contesting for the presidency in 2027 with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as his running mate, is entirely false and a malicious piece of fake news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The All Progressives Congress APC wishes to categorically state that this is the work of mischief-makers, likely in collaboration with certain elements within the Kwankwassiyya movement, who are determined to create disaffection between Dr Ganduje and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains unwaveringly loyal to President Tinubu and is fully committed to supporting the President’s vision and leadership. Dr. Ganduje believes that President Tinubu is on the right trajectory to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity and unity.

“We urge the public to disregard this fabricated story and refrain from spreading unverified information,” the statement read.

Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu planning to ease out Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming amid speculations that President Tinubu is considering deploying Ganduje for an ambassadorial assignment as a decoy to ease him out of the APC chairmanship position.

The former Kano State Governor became the ruling party chairman following the resignation of former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, who oversaw Tinubu's election in 2023.