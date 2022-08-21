RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023:Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to lead APC Campaign media directorate

The composition of the Media and Communication Directorate of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima 2023 presidential campaign has been announced.

This, he said, included Public Affairs, Media and Publicity and Strategic Communication.

“In the approved directorate, Bayo Onanuga, the Managing Director of The News/PMNews and former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) will continue his role as Director of Media and Publicity.

Dele Alake, a former Commissioner of Information and a veteran editor will serve as Director of Strategic Communication. He served in this role for the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign from 2014 to 2015.

“Minister of State for Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo will continue his role as spokesman of the campaign as Director of Public Affairs,” he said.

He said the directorate would also have six deputy directors that included Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Deputy Director, Communication Strategy, Hannatu Musawa, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Deputy Director, Media relations.

The statement added that Malam Modibbo Kawu would be Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, while Mohammed Bulama would be in charge of multi-media and Seun Olufemi-White the Deputy Director New Media.

He further added that the tripodal arrangement, the first in a presidential campaign, had a line of other assistant directors and senior officials representing the country’s various regions with job specifications spelt out.

“The campaign structure will also soon unveil representatives and spokesmen in all states of the federation,” he said.

