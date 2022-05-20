2023: There's plot to force Peter Obi out of the race - Okupe

The former Anambra state Governor is one of the aspirants contesting for the presidential ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okupe made the allegation during Obi's meeting with zonal leaders and youth leaders of the party from the 36 states of the federation ahead of the forthcoming primary.

The Campaign Manager told the PDP stakeholders at the gathering that moves to frustrate Obi's efforts towards clinching the coveted ticket was very active.

Okupe said if the delegates don't stand up and do the right thing, the primary will not provide the best candidate, adding that, “Let us begin something new, let us reject the idea of saying we know your candidate is the best but we can find a way to accommodate him. It is about time that we begin to put merit above mediocrity.”

He noted that Obi has been certified by most Nigerians as the only man that can turn around the fortune of the country for good.

Okupe also said that there are historical examples of how nations in dire situations similar to Nigeria's had managed to liberate themselves by choosing exceptional characters like Obi as leader.

He therefore, urged the youths not to give in to money temptation at the convention and ensure that they elect a candidate that best suits the task.