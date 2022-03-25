2023 presidency: PDP inaugurates zoning committee, Ortom Fayose make list

He said ”the goal is for the party to win power in 2023 and that could only be achieved by working together in unity”.

The committee will work out modalities for the sharing of positions of Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The committee will also come up with sharing formula on leadership positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly among the six geopolitical zones.

Ayu recalled that before they came into office as members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the party leaders put heads together and ensured that party offices were fairly distributed across the country.

He said that in PDP the leaders and members talk and resolve issues, saying “we don’t fight, we resolve issues”.

”There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve; that is the spirit of the party.

“Therefore, I urge all of you to discuss this matter with the same spirit that you discussed at National Executive Council (NEC).

”This is because, most of you are members of NEC, you knew what happened and you are free to advance your arguments.”

Ayu said that if the zoning committee carried out it assignment without bitterness, ”whoever wins would be supported and the party would win the election next year.

“I believe by the time we have the big prize in our hands, we will share it, we will rotate it the way we want.

”If we had not been interrupted on this journey, about six years ago, we have started the same process.”

Ayu, who reminded the committee that PDP has the tradition of rotating offices, advised that whoever did not get what he wants at this time could get it some other time

“Anybody who doesn’t get it this time, should wait after the tenure of whoever will be our next President.”

Ayu expressed optimism that the PDP would produce the next president and ensure it goes round with justice, fairness and the interests of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the committee is Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue; Vice Chairman is House Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, while the Secretary is Mr Emmanuel Ekpe.

Members include former governors Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), and Boni Haruna (Adamawa).

Others are Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Jonah Jang (Plateau).

The rest include Chief Tom Ikimi (Edo), Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia), Emmanuel Ibokessien (A/Ibom), Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu (Anambra) Sen. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi), Boyelayefa Debekeme (Bayelsa) and Sanusi Daggash (Borno).