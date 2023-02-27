Picture story of how Lagosians voted in 2023 presidential election
This is an exhibition of photographs taken in Lagos for the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.
Recommended articles
The election was largely peaceful but also witnessed violence in a number of states, including Lagos State where thugs disrupted the process and injured voters.
The main contenders are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).
Obi sensationally beat Tinubu in Lagos, the home turf where the latter was governor between 1999 and 2007 and established a political dynasty.
We covered Lagos State on election day, and these were the best stills:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng