Picture story of how Lagosians voted in 2023 presidential election

Samson Toromade

This is an exhibition of photographs taken in Lagos for the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Accreditation of a voter at a polling unit in Lagos State
Accreditation of a voter at a polling unit in Lagos State
The election was largely peaceful but also witnessed violence in a number of states, including Lagos State where thugs disrupted the process and injured voters.

The main contenders are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Obi sensationally beat Tinubu in Lagos, the home turf where the latter was governor between 1999 and 2007 and established a political dynasty.

We covered Lagos State on election day, and these were the best stills:

Electoral officers at a polling unit in Lagos State
Electoral officers at a polling unit in Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit where Nigerians voted in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit where Nigerians voted in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
Accreditation of a voter at a polling unit in Lagos State
Accreditation of a voter at a polling unit in Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
Accreditation of a voter at a polling unit in Lagos State
Accreditation of a voter at a polling unit in Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit where Nigerians voted in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit where Nigerians voted in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
A Nigerian voting in Lagos
A Nigerian voting in Lagos Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
Bola Tinubu (in blue) voting at his polling unit in Lagos State
Bola Tinubu (in blue) voting at his polling unit in Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters at his polling unit in Lagos
Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters at his polling unit in Lagos Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
Nigerians voting at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
Nigerians voting at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
A polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
An electoral officer counts votes at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
An electoral officer counts votes at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
An electoral officer counts votes at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023
An electoral officer counts votes at a polling unit in Lagos State on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
Deserted road in Lagos on election day on February 25, 2023
Deserted road in Lagos on election day on February 25, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
