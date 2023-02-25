ADVERTISEMENT
Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

Samson Toromade

Eyewitnesses in Lagos are reporting wanton violence by thugs.

Eyewitnesses have reported online that thugs disrupted the proceedings by tearing ballot papers and even snatching people's phones to stop them from recording.

Multiple online reports also claimed the thugs beat voters at the affected polling units.

An eyewitness also posted a video of a man openly threatening people who don't plan to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go home.

Lagos is the stronghold of the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, who's a frontrunner for the presidential election. His main competitors are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

