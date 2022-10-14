RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Boost for Atiku as Jonathan endorses him for president

Nurudeen Shotayo

Jonathan endorsed the candidacy of Atiku and his running mate, Okowa for the 2023 presidency.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in warm embrace.
Jonathan's endorsement of Atiku and Okowa for the positions of President and Vice President respectively came amid the festering internal crisis rocking the PDP.

Pulse reports that the former Vice President has suspended activities on his campaign schedule to buy more time for an amicable resolution of the disagreements with the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike has renewed his hostilities against the party over the continued stay of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman.

Meanwhile, in what appears like a small win for Atiku, Jonathan has described Okowa as the incoming vice president.

The former President revealed this when a PDP delegation led by Okowa as well as Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State visited him in Abuja, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

This was captured in a video going viral on social media, wherein the Jonathan also declared his willingness and readiness to support and work for the success of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He further stated that he wished the party members success in all their endeavours “especially those who want to represent us from next year (2023).”

Raising Okowa’s hand, Jonathan called him “our incoming Vice President.”

On his part, Governor Okowa said it was important to seek the support of President Jonathan and with his blessing, the party was poised for victory in February.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

