PDP crisis: I've no problem with Atiku but Ayu must resign - Wike

Wike's renewed hostility against the PDP comes after Atiku had suspended activities on his campaign schedule to enable emissaries sent to the aggrieved governor resolve the lingering crisis in the party.

According to the campaign timetable released to the public, the former Vice President was billed to take his campaign trail to Kebbi state on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 and Zamfara state the day after.

However, the two events have been cancelled as the PDP scrambles to bring the Rivers State Governor and his allies back into its fold.

Recall that Wike, alongside four other PDP governors and some top stakeholders in the party had pulled out of the Atiku campaign council over the continued stay of Ayu as the national chairman.

While hosting Cross River State PDP governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and PDP local government party chairmen at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Rivers, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, Wike accused some "rent seeker" in the party of truncating efforts at amicable resolution of the crisis.

Wike's word: “We have finished presidential primaries, we have a presidential candidate. Is Wike saying remove presidential candidate? Is Wike saying remove vice presidential candidate? So, what are you begging me for? All I am saying, and I will continue to say is that you have taken president, give us (national) chairman.

“Nobody wants to speak the truth. If I am saying remove the presidential candidate, if I am saying remove the vice presidential candidate, then you will say why is he doing this.”

“He (national chairman) said, if the presidential candidate comes from the north, he will resign , which means he has had this in mind. Now, the thing has come to reality, now resign, no. And people are saying go and talk to Wike.

“I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again. You, fulfil your part. Let the South have something, that is all I’m preaching. You cannot have presidential candidate, national chairman, director general of the campaign.