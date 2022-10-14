RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m, N1bn from a Gov, Wike alleges

Ima Elijah

Wike also vowed to spill more allegations if “we are pushed to the wall.”

Wke and Ayu

Wike accused Ayu of collecting N100 million and N1 billion from a governor.

In a media chat on Friday, October 14, 2022, the governor challenged the embattled PDP National Chairman to refute the corruption allegations against him.

What Wike said: According to Wike, “I don’t just come out and speak, let Ayu come out and say he did not collect N1billion. Let me tell you Ayu collected N100 million from a governor.

“If not for the love of this party, if we release what we have, Ayu’s children will go to him and deny him.”

Wike vows to spill more: Wike also vowed to spill more allegations if “we are pushed to the wall.”

The governor is spearheading PDP members calling for Ayu’s removal.

What you should know: Many times, Wike had accused Ayu of mismanagement and fraudulent practices.

He also anchored his calls on the fact that PDP’s presidential candidate and National Chairman can’t come from the same region.

Wike has rejected the current formation of the party where the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Director General of the Presidential Campaign, Aminu Tambuwal; are all from the northern part of the country.

Facts or nah?: The governor described as hypocritical, PDP members criticising APC Muslim/Muslim ticket while supporting a particular region of the country to retain the presidency for another eight years.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

