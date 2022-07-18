RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APGA legal adviser quits, joins Obi campaign team

The Legal Adviser of Imo chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ifeanyi Olumba, has resigned his position and joined Peter Obi’s Campaign Team.

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate
Olumba who announced his resignation at a news conference in Owerri on Monday, appealed to his fans to join the campaign team of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olumba was a former Transition Committee Chairman of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo and Board Chairman, Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) before his election as APGA legal adviser.

“Today, I want to use this opportunity to announce my resignation as the legal adviser and member of APGA, Imo State Chapter.

“I consider this as a sacrifice and a contribution I have to make towards the task of nation-building, believing that we must build a new Nigeria.

“If we must do what previous generations and some current political leaders have not done, it only requires sacrifice. My resignation is not borne out of any ill feelings for APGA,” he said.

Olumba, a Principal Partner in Ifeanyi Olumba Chambers, thanked the national leadership, state executives and members of the party in Imo.

“Like many other progressive minded Nigerians who want to see the nation rise again, I hereby throw my weight behind the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti-Ahmed 2023 presidential project, believing that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria that cannot be handled.

“My faith and believe remain unshaken that in the duo of Obi and Datti-Ahmed, we have found Plato’s ideal philosophers and statesmen,” he said.

