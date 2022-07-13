RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC mocks Funke Akindele’s nomination, says PDP is unserious

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The APC says the opposition party went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.

Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran aka Jandor and his running mate Funke Akindele (Funke Akindelewitter)
Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran aka Jandor and his running mate Funke Akindele (Funke Akindelewitter)
Recommended articles

In a statement on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo said the choice of Akindele as a deputy governorship candidate “underscores the unseriousness of Lagos state PDP.”

Oladejo said the opposition party did not only present a former APC member as its governorship candidate but also “went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.”

He said, “This amounts to trivializing the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections by giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.

“It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.

“The reason for voters’ apathy is, undoubtedly, due to lack of credible alternatives by the moribund opposition party.

“I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable. I guess she’s suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons.

“Lagosians will certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom. Governance is serious business not a circus”.

He, however, congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in advance of the 2023 governorship election.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: APC mocks Funke Akindele’s nomination, says PDP is unserious

2023: APC mocks Funke Akindele’s nomination, says PDP is unserious

2023: Ali Modu Sheriff backs APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

2023: Ali Modu Sheriff backs APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

They'll labour till death – Tinubu attacks PDP, LP

They'll labour till death – Tinubu attacks PDP, LP

2023: Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi

2023: Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband still in custody – NCoS

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband still in custody – NCoS

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Buhari told to resign immediately if presidency is tough

Buhari told to resign immediately if presidency is tough

Adamu Garba dumps YPP, returns to APC over ‘Muslim-Muslim’ Ticket

Adamu Garba dumps YPP, returns to APC over ‘Muslim-Muslim’ Ticket

IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election

IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)

10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima

APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]