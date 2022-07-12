RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele officially named Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate

The movie star made the announcement known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

"Dear Lagosians it is important to share with you my decision to venture into what I consider a much bigger facet to serve humanity. I am convinced it is right to hear from me directly. With my main career in the entertainment industry spanning over 25 years and the God-given grace to achieve quite remarking success I have the privilege to work with different people," she said.

Akindele said she decided to accept the mandate to help women and improve the wellbeing of youths and the girl child.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child,'' she added

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

The movie star said she'll be putting her bubbling acting career on hold for the purpose of the new path.

It would be recalled that the spokesman for the governorship candidate had announced Akindele as one of the five persons nominated as Adediran's running mate.

“She was nominated alongside four other people, whose names are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo and [Rasheed] Teslim-Balogun. Jandor has not named anyone as his running mate yet,"

As it stands now, Akindele will be the running of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

The movie star is a trained lawyer with an acting career spanning over two decades.

She was married to music veteran JJC Skillz and they have a set of twins together.

