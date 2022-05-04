2023: Akpabio officially joins presidential race

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, is the latest entrant into the race for Nigeria's presidency in 2023.
Akpabio threw his heart in the ring at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom state, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
The former two-term Akwa Ibom state Governor is running on the platform of the APC.
He's set to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), joining a long list of other aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.
Akpabio's declaration comes on the same day two new aspirants, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and Adams Oshiomhole, also declared their intentions to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of his tenure on May 29, 2023.
During his declaration speech, the governor pledged to “retool the Armed Forces and security agencies”.
Fayemi also said if elected, his administration would “adhere to the highest standards of decorum and decency.”
