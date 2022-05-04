2023: Akpabio officially joins presidential race

He's set to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), joining a long list of other aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

Akpabio's declaration comes on the same day two new aspirants, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and Adams Oshiomhole, also declared their intentions to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

During his declaration speech, the governor pledged to “retool the Armed Forces and security agencies”.