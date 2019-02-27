The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the percentage represents 28,614,190 people who cast their votes during the elections.

This is 0.91 per cent less than the total number of accredited voters who make up a total 35.66 per cent (29,364,209) of total registered voters.

The data further showed that just 33.18 per cent (27,324,583) of the 82,344,107 registered voters were valid votes that led to the final decision.

NAN also reports that President Muhammadu Buhari polled 55.6 per cent or 15,191,847 votes of the total votes cast to win, leaving his rival, Atiku Abubakar, with 41.22 per cent or 11,262,978 votes.

Although Kano State had the highest number of votes cast 1,964,751 and 1,891,134 valid votes, Jigawa had the highest rate of voter turnout with 55.67 per cent (1,171,801) of its registered voters showing up for accreditation.

NAN reports that about 52.55 per cent of its registered voters had valid votes.

This was followed by Katsina State with 48.45 per cent (1,555,473) and Sokoto State with 46 per cent or 871,891 valid voters.

Meanwhile, Lagos State led the states with the lowest voter turnout of 17.25 per cent (1,089,567), followed by Abia with 18 per cent or 323,291 votes and Rivers with 19.97 per cent (642,165) valid voters.

Table showing states with the lowest voter turnout (NAN)