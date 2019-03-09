The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is, however, not clear if the trend will change as the exercise progresses.

A correspondent of NAN covering the exercise across the state reports that the number of voters that came out for the exercise was far below expectation.

The number is a far cry from what obtained during the last Presidential and National Assembly polls that witnessed huge turnout of voters.

A number of residents were seen moving about freely on the streets contrary to INEC order on restriction of movements.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

NAN also observed that security, which was tight during last election, was relaxed as there were only few armed security agents on the roads with none manning the polling venues in some places.

Some towns where voters apathy was remarkable in the early hours of the day include Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Ifaki Ekiti, Ijero Ekiti and Emure Ekiti, among others.