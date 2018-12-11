Pulse.ng logo
Atiku expresses worries over ASUU, other unresolved labour issues

He said Abubakar was worried that the lingering crisis was capable of affecting the future of Nigerian undergraduate youths and put their families under undue pressure.

  • Published:
This Buhari must go, Atiku declares at southwest rally play Atiku expresses worries over ASUU, other unresolved labour issues (AFP)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was deeply worried by the lingering industrial crises between the Federal Government and some labour unions in the country.

Spokesperson of the party’s presidential campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Monday said that Abubakar was particularly anxious about the deadlock between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said Abubakar was worried that the lingering crisis was capable of affecting the future of Nigerian undergraduate youths and put their families under undue pressure.

He said Abubakar offered hope to the striking lecturers and other agitating fronts, having already set out templates to handle all labour related issues and ensure an end to incessant industrial crises.

He said the candidate would ensure industrial harmony and greater productivity in all sectors, if elected into office as president.

“Knowing the importance of education and youth development to national cohesion, stability, development and economic prosperity, Abubakar has already articulated a clear and practical roadmap towards resolving all issues hampering education in Nigeria in his policy document.”

The policy document according to him embodies the aspiration and wishes of all Nigerians in their overall productive ventures.

“Our candidate has made ample provisions for enhanced welfare packages, research grants, better teaching and learning environment as well as a strong synergy between the union and government towards a harmonious working environment.

“The PPCO therefore urges Nigerians not to despair but to continue to rally behind Atiku Abubakar in the all-important mission of rescuing our nation,’’ he said. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

