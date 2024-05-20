PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

On Monday, May 20, he shared photos depicting injured victims in hospital beds on his X handle.

Obi stated that his visit expressed solidarity, offered support, and wished the victims a quick recovery.

He also took the opportunity to thank and encourage the hospital management for their efforts in ensuring the victims' survival.

He wrote, "Yesterday, Sunday the 19th, as follow-up to my earlier condolence message regarding those who lost their lives in the horrific and devastating terror attack on May 16, 2024, in the Gezawa local government area of Kano State during the morning prayer session, I visited Murtala Mohammed Hospital in Kano to sympathise with those injured and receiving treatment at the hospital.

"The visit was to physically show solidarity with the wounded, offer support, and wish them a speedy recovery, as well as to thank and encourage the management of the hospital. And most importantly, it was to send a message to the victims that we stand together in condemnation of any senseless act of violence and killing in our country."

Obi attends Junior Pope's funeral in Enugu

Before his trip to Kano, the former presidential candidate attended the funeral of the late Nollywood star, John Obumneme Odonwodo (Junior Pope), in his hometown of Ukehe, Enugu State.

Obi, who signed the condolence and tributary register at the funeral, took to his X handle to pay his last respects to the late movie star.

