Peter Obi visits victims of Kaduna village bombing, donates ₦5m

Bayo Wahab

Obi called on security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

Peter Obi visits victims of the Kaduna accidental military air strike at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital. [Punch]
On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Nigerian Army accidentally bombed residents of Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During his visit to the victim on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Obi called on security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

The former Governor of Anambra, who was received by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Musa Tabari, commended the hospital management and health workers who have been taking care of the victims since the incident occurred.

Obi also called for the establishment of a foundation to take care of the orphans and victims of the attack.

“Bringing them and treating them in the hospital is one thing, but do we have the sustainable foundation to see especially the orphan children all through? We have somebody who lost 34 family members; do you know the trauma on that?

“The orphans, we must now join hands because they are now our children, our property; everybody must join hands to see them through. I, in particular, if I know the foundation is set up, I will contribute to it as long as it exists. It’s critical, it’s important.

“We are family; what happened might have happened somewhere where we think we are not from, but we are all family. I have always said the purpose of government is to take care of those in need,” he said.

He, thereafter, donated ₦3m to the victims and ₦1m to the hospital workers.

The former governor also donated another ₦1m for miscellaneous in the hospital, making a total of ₦5m.

