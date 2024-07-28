ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okonkwo said he has lost confidence in Obi's ability to unite the Labour Party and galvanise it to victory in the next general elections.

I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis
I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis

Recommended articles

Okonkwo, a lawyer and veteran Nollywood actor, announced the decision in a statement posted on his X on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

He said he decided to part ways with Obi due to the inability of the former Anambra State Governor to resolve the crises in the Labour Party.

The lawyer also said he has lost confidence in the former Presidential candidate to restore unity in the party and galvanise it to victory in the next general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted all the challenges bedevilling the party since the conclusion of the 2023 elections and how Obi has failed to wield his influence to bring about a resolution.

Okonkwo, therefore, concluded that the former Governor has shown a lack of capacity to build a formidable platform required to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

"What is happening in the Labour Party today has inspired in me a determination to chart a new course for my political journey. After the 2023 general election, Nigerians, including me, had high hopes on the Labour Party. I believed that Peter Obi will seize the momentum and build a solid party of integrity that will have the solid base that we need to overthrow these kakistocrats and kleptocrats. He just needed to give the right directives and everyone will fall in line.

"I received my first shock when he publicly declared that he didn't promise Nigerians to build a strong Labour Party, but to solve Nigeria's problems. I was like, does it mean HE Peter Obi is not aware that without a solid party base, we are heading to nowhere politically?

"However, I continued in his defence believing he would still privately bring the needed solution to LP problems, to no avail," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis
I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis Pulse Nigeria

He added: "PO also publicly demanded that the Abure-led National Working Committee must organise an all-inclusive convention that will guarantee the participation of all members of the Labour Party in the choice of their leaders. This didn't happen, and surprisingly, PO refused to disassociate himself from the shenanigans and criminal activities of the former NWC as their time had expired.

"Every member of the Labour Party is confused today as to the future of the Labour Party because of lack of leadership from PO over the party, and unfortunately, when they look up to me to tell them about PO's standpoint, I sincerely have nothing to tell them because I don't know myself. I cannot continue to speak on behalf of a leader that I do not know his stand on issues of great importance. I simply don't know how to manipulate facts.

"I am shocked that PO could not openly support the noble efforts of the Labour Unions who founded the Labour Party as a base to fight for the welfare of workers to the extent that some of them are openly saying that PO is now the problem of LP. The Labour Unions now have the unfortunate situation where they are fighting criminals who want to hijack their party when an ordinary statement from the PO would have brought the solution. I cannot continue with this ambivalence forever.

"I am of course in full support of the Labour Unions and other stakeholders who are now compelled to fight for the soul of LP without the support of PO.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, the consequence is that I no longer have the confidence that PO has what it takes to build a party that can win these kakistocrats and kleptocrats, and above all, he has proved that even if the people vote for him, he doesn't have what it takes to secure the mandate. I don't intend to embark on such a campaign as we did in 2023, projecting a person who cannot sustain the victory even if he wins.

"It's in this regard that I have decided to continue my political journey into the great Nigeria of our vision without Peter Obi. I am always 100% loyal to a leader whenever I am," Okonkwo's statement partly read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis

I've lost confidence in you - Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Peter Obi amid LP crisis

Assassination attempt survival and 6 other things to know about Ifeanyi Ubah

Assassination attempt survival and 6 other things to know about Ifeanyi Ubah

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

We're investing in infrastructure to make FCT residents comfortable – Wike

We're investing in infrastructure to make FCT residents comfortable – Wike

Zamfara indigenes group urges residents to shun planned nationwide protest

Zamfara indigenes group urges residents to shun planned nationwide protest

Wike to approach Tinubu over calls for Youth Secretariat in FCT

Wike to approach Tinubu over calls for Youth Secretariat in FCT

Abuja-Kaduna, Zaria-Kano roads to be completed on May 29, 2025 – FG

Abuja-Kaduna, Zaria-Kano roads to be completed on May 29, 2025 – FG

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

Labour Party [Facebook]

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m