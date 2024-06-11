Wreckage of Malawi VP's plane discovered, all onboard perished

Chilima and nine others were flying within the country on Monday, June 10 when their aircraft disappeared from airport radars.

“The plane has been found and I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all, it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy,” President Chakwera said, as quoted by Channels TV.

The tragic incident becomes the second involving a world leader this year weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malawian search teams discovered the wreckage of the plane carrying Chilima on Tuesday, a day after it went missing in bad weather.

The military aircraft, with Chilima, 51, and nine others on board, vanished on Monday after being unable to land in Mzuzu due to poor visibility and was redirected to the capital, Lilongwe.

Photographs obtained by AFP from a member of the military rescue team showed soldiers on a misty hillside near debris marked with the registration number of the Malawi Army Air Wing Dornier 228-202K plane.

Rescuers had been searching a foggy forest south of Mzuzu on Tuesday, after identifying the last communication tower the plane contacted before disappearing.

Army Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri mentioned that neighboring countries had been assisting with the search, providing helicopters and drones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group left Lilongwe just after 9:00 am (0700 GMT) on Monday to attend a funeral for a former cabinet minister in Mzuzu, about 370 kilometers (230 miles) away.

Malawi’s former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri was also a passenger.

Chilima, first elected vice president in 2014, is a popular figure in Malawi, especially among young people.