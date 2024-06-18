ADVERTISEMENT
Omokri faults Peter Obi's comments on Tinubu's presidential jet

Segun Adeyemi

Reno Omokri labelled Peter Obi's assertions as another 'Gbajue lie.'

Reno Omokri and Peter Obi. [Facebook and Getty Images]
Omokri stated that, contrary to Obi’s assertions, the Nigerian government has no plans to acquire a new private jet for Tinubu.

He emphasised that the proposal to replace Tinubu’s presidential jet did not come from the presidency.

Earlier, Pulse reported that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence recommended that the Federal Government acquire new aircraft for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu
In reaction, Peter Obi condemned the idea in a series of posts on his official X account.

“It is unacceptable that the government is considering purchasing new presidential jets when Nigerians are wallowing in poverty.

“This is a clear show of insensitivity to the suffering of the Nigerian people,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Omokri fired back at Obi in a lengthy post on X titled “Presidential Jet: Another Peter Obi Gbajue.”

He wrote, “The statement by Peter Obi condemning the Federal Government’s plan to buy new presidential jet for President Tinubu is another Gbajue lie from a man who has elevated lying to an art.

“The reason for this is because there is no such plan. It was the National Assembly that mooted the idea, as is their right. The Executive did not make such plans and has not budgeted any money for such a purpose.

“It is the same way he lied and blamed the Tinubu administration for spending N21 billion on the new residence of the Vice President. What he failed to tell his gullible supporters is that that project was initiated and funded by previous administrations, dating to when our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, was in office. Please note that Peter Obi was then our card-carrying member, but he did not attack the project.

“Mr. Peter Obi counts on your gullibility and refusal to research what you read before believing him. That is why he tells such fibs.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

