ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Is Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy a sham? Prof Odinkalu speaks

Segun Adeyemi

The professor of law said the reason the money will go back to the governor is because the mandate as a matter of jurisprudence set up by the Supreme Court is not with the people.

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu. [PremiumTimes]
Prof. Chidi Odinkalu. [PremiumTimes]

Recommended articles

He made this remark while discussing Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Pulse reports that the Supreme Court has ruled on a case concerning local government autonomy brought by the Federal Government against the 36 state governors.

Odinkalu responded to the judgment by saying that although the ruling changes the method by which governors receive these funds, it doesn’t prevent them from influencing local government elections to install their preferred chairmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A local chairman who has been installed in a rigged election controlled entirely by the governor will give the fund back to the governor. What this person is going to do is to collect the money and hand it back to the governor. So, all they are doing is altering the sequence by which the money will go back to the governor. But the money still goes back to the governor.

“And the reason the money will go back to the governor is because the mandate as a matter of jurisprudence set up by the Supreme Court is not with the people. The mandate is in the politicians’ hands. Until we address this, we are wasting time and efforts.

“If they said that they will not give money to caretaker chairmen, the president (Bola Tinubu) went through the same thing with Obasanjo. Obasanjo held up their money when he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos State. If that is the consequence they want to live with, they want to afflict others with, we live by the swing of the pendulum. It may take one decade or 20 years, but it will turn around,” he said.

Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook]
Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Also reacting to this ruling, former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore noted that the political spectrum remains polluted unless local government leadership are democratically elected.

Sowore, who reacted via his X handle, wrote, "As long as Nigerian state governors control the state electoral machinery, ruthlessly rig Local Government elections, and install their minions (minimes) in the LGAs, the Supreme Court ruling would remain ineffective!

"And at any rate, any time @officialABAT is seen around control of funds, run, please run!"

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

APC suffer major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

APC suffer major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Is Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy a sham? Prof Odinkalu speaks

Is Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy a sham? Prof Odinkalu speaks

Governor Buni hires 3,196 youths into civil service since 2019

Governor Buni hires 3,196 youths into civil service since 2019

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]

Gov Alia lauded for empowering 5,000 women in Benue

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin