ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Supreme Court's verdict on LGA autonomy remains ineffective - Omoyele Sowore

Segun Adeyemi

In the suit marked SC/CV/343/2024 and filed on behalf of the government by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the FG sought recognition of LGAs as an autonomous third tier of government in the country.

Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook]
Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that the Supreme Court ordered that the federal government should henceforth directly pay allocations to local government councils from the federation accounts.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, July 11, 2024, a seven-member panel of justices ruled that state governments abuse their powers by retaining and using LGA funds.

Reacting to this ruling, Sowore noted that the political spectrum remains polluted unless local government leadership are democratically elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sowore, who reacted via his X handle, wrote, "As long as Nigerian state governors control the state electoral machinery, ruthlessly rig Local Government elections, and install their minions (minimes) in the LGAs, the Supreme Court ruling would remain ineffective!

"And at any rate, any time @officialABAT is seen around control of funds, run, please run!"

In the suit marked SC/CV/343/2024 and filed on behalf of the government by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the FG sought recognition of LGAs as an autonomous third tier of government in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fagbemi prayed the court to issue an order prohibiting state governors from arbitrarily, unilaterally, and unlawfully dissolving democratically elected LG administrators.

The suit, predicated on 27 grounds, also sought an order to allow LG funds to be directly channelled to them from the Federation Account in line with the provisions of the Constitution as against the unlawful joint accounts created by governors.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

Olu of Warri, Vusi Thembekwayo, others to grace 14th African Achievers Awards

Olu of Warri, Vusi Thembekwayo, others to grace 14th African Achievers Awards

70% of Nigerians refused to pay bribes in 2023 - NBS

70% of Nigerians refused to pay bribes in 2023 - NBS

Why Supreme Court's verdict on LGA autonomy remains ineffective - Omoyele Sowore

Why Supreme Court's verdict on LGA autonomy remains ineffective - Omoyele Sowore

Reps set to investigate unlawful arrests of journalists by security agencies

Reps set to investigate unlawful arrests of journalists by security agencies

Appeal court gives verdict in suit seeking removal of Kogi governor

Appeal court gives verdict in suit seeking removal of Kogi governor

NNPC boss, Kyari gets crucial backing amid calls for dismissal

NNPC boss, Kyari gets crucial backing amid calls for dismissal

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Omosede Igbinedion.

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

Asue Ighodalo's PDP candidacy has been nullified.

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy